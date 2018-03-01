Catholic World News
German bishops prepare Communion rules for mixed marriages
March 01, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Following a recent announcement by Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, the German bishops continue their work on a document on the reception of Holy Communion by non-Catholic spouses.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
