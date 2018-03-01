Catholic World News

German bishops prepare Communion rules for mixed marriages

March 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following a recent announcement by Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, the German bishops continue their work on a document on the reception of Holy Communion by non-Catholic spouses.

