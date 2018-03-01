Catholic World News
Philippine Catholics rally against drug-related killings, proposed legalization of divorce
March 01, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: With the support of Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Catholics rallied in five cities against drug-related killings, the proposed legalization of divorce, and the persecution of Christians.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
