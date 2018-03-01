Catholic World News

Philippine Catholics rally against drug-related killings, proposed legalization of divorce

March 01, 2018

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: With the support of Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila, Catholics rallied in five cities against drug-related killings, the proposed legalization of divorce, and the persecution of Christians.

