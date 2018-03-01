Catholic World News

Pope prays for Syria at general audience

March 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting the conflict in the “martyred nation,” the Pontiff said that “we must pray for these brothers and sisters of ours, and for all persecuted Christians.”

