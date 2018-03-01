Catholic World News
Prelate calls for immediate “humane solution” for Dreamers after Supreme Court decision
March 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin is chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!