Pontifical academy hosts conference on palliative care
March 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Pontifical Academy for Life
CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life is hosting a two-day workshop entitled “palliative care: everywhere and by everyone.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
