Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin affirms Pius XII’s teaching on palliative care, cautions against ‘protracted and deep’ sedation

March 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Pius XII had clearly legitimized, by distinguishing it from euthanasia, the administration of analgesics to alleviate unbearable pain that is not otherwise treatable, even if, in the phase of imminent death, they may cause a shortening of life,” the Vatican’s Secretary of State said in a letter. He cautioned that “protracted and deep” sedation that cancels out “the relational and communicative dimension” is “always at least partially unsatisfactory.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.