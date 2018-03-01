Catholic World News

Pope Francis: general audience on the presentation of the gifts at Mass (full text)

March 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the audience, which took place in Paul VI Audience Hall, and here for a video of his subsequent visit St. Peter’s Basilica, where he greeted pilgrims.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.