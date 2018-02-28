Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals discussed Vatican cost controls, role of episcopal conferences

February 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The prospects for cutting administrative costs at the Vatican, and the role of national bishops’ conferences, were among the topics discussed by the Council of Cardinals in three days of meetings this week. The Council also heard a proposal for regional tribunals to hear sex-abuse cases, and a report on the early work of the new dicastery for Integral Human Development. The meeting—the 23rd such gathering of the Council—concluded on March 28; the group will meet again late in April.

