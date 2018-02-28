Catholic World News

Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopens

February 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of the Holy Sepulcher has reopened, after being closed for three days in a protest against proposed new regulations that would have levied taxes on church properties in Jerusalem. After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened to block the new tax policies, the Christian leaders who share custody of the basilica announced on February 27 that the ancient church—the site of the Resurrection—would be open to visitors once again.

