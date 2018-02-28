Catholic World News
Catholic leaders consider married priests to ease Amazon clergy shortage
February 28, 2018
Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal
CWN Editor's Note: “There are communities here that do not receive the Eucharist during an entire year,” said Bishop Adolfo Zon Pereira of Alto Solimões, Brazil.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
