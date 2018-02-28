Catholic World News

Catholic leaders consider married priests to ease Amazon clergy shortage

February 28, 2018

Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “There are communities here that do not receive the Eucharist during an entire year,” said Bishop Adolfo Zon Pereira of Alto Solimões, Brazil.

