Catholic leaders consider married priests to ease Amazon clergy shortage

February 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “There are communities here that do not receive the Eucharist during an entire year,” said Bishop Adolfo Zon Pereira of Alto Solimões, Brazil.

