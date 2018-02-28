Catholic World News
Federal court: 1964 Civil Rights Act’s ban on sex discrimination extends to sexual orientation
February 28, 2018
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: Various federal courts have issued differing rulings on the issue.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!