Catholic World News

‘Timeless’ new cathedral to be dedicated in Tennessee

February 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on OSV Newsweekly

CWN Editor's Note: “There is nothing in this building that is not intentional, and the details really matter,” said Father David Boettner, vicar general of the Diocese of Knoxville and rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral. “When you walk in, the goal was that the beauty really should take our breath away.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.