Los Angeles medieval art exhibit emphasizes identity politics

February 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Los Angeles archdiocesan newspaper has published a column criticizing a Getty Center exhibit whose commentary begins, “Life provided significant obstacles for those who were not fully-abled, white, wealthy, Christian, heterosexual, cisgender males.”

