Los Angeles medieval art exhibit emphasizes identity politics
February 28, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Los Angeles archdiocesan newspaper has published a column criticizing a Getty Center exhibit whose commentary begins, “Life provided significant obstacles for those who were not fully-abled, white, wealthy, Christian, heterosexual, cisgender males.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
