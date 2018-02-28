Catholic World News

February 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Los Angeles archdiocesan newspaper has published a column criticizing a Getty Center exhibit whose commentary begins, “Life provided significant obstacles for those who were not fully-abled, white, wealthy, Christian, heterosexual, cisgender males.”

