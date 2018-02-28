Catholic World News

Bangladeshi diocese marks 500th anniversary of evangelization

February 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Portuguese first preached the Gospel in what is now southeastern Bangladesh. “To celebrate faith and bring a joyous proclamation to those who do not know Christ,” the Archdiocese of Chittagong is commemorating the event with a special Year of the Mission.

