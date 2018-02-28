Catholic World News
Brazilian cardinal warns against ‘moral lynchings and destructive criticism’ on social media
February 28, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Calling for “conversion and true charity” during Lent, Cardinal Sérgio da Rocha of Brasilia also warned against violence and corruption.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
