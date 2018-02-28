Catholic World News
Archbishop Chaput pays tribute to St. John Paul’s encyclical on faith and reason
February 28, 2018
» Continue to this story on First Things
CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John Paul II issued the encyclical Fides et Ratio 20 years ago, in 1998.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!