In Confession, penitents find forgiveness, not threats, Pope preaches at weekday Mass
February 28, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope reflected on the first reading (Isaiah 1:10, 16-20) during his February 27 homily.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 7:35 AM ET USA
A strange excerpt from the cited: "And when we priests, in the place of the Lord, have to hear confessions." Serving _in persona Christi_ is just that: a service. Attitude matters. "The Pope spoke about the experience of a cardinal who heard confessions. When faced with sins that he understood were very serious, the confessor didn’t dwell on them, but moved on, continuing the conversation." Huh? Moved on? What about accompaniment: determining the circumstances, providing counsel and reassurance?