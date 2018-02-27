Catholic World News

Bishop Barros gives testimony in Chilean investigation

February 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Embattled Chilean Bishop Juan Barros has given testimony to Vatican investigators, who are following up on complaints that the bishop ignored evidence of sexual abuse. Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who is heading the investigation, has left a Chilean hospital after gallbladder surgery, and resumed his role in hearing testimony.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.