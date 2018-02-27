Catholic World News
Several dead in new Congo protests led by Catholic activists
February 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: At least three people died on Sunday, February 25, in the latest round of anti-government protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The demonstrations have been coordinated by lay Catholic leaders, with the support of the nation’s hierarchy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!