Catholic World News

Several dead in new Congo protests led by Catholic activists

February 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: At least three people died on Sunday, February 25, in the latest round of anti-government protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The demonstrations have been coordinated by lay Catholic leaders, with the support of the nation’s hierarchy.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.