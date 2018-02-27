Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals weighs proposal for regional tribunals to hear abuse cases

February 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals, meeting this week in Rome, is discussing a proposal to establish Church tribunals around the world to handle sex-abuse cases. These cases are currently heard by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which has been swamped, with a backlog of 1,800 cases. Regional tribunals—operating under the aegis of the CDF—could also allow for variations in the laws of different nations.

