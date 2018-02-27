Catholic World News
Council of Cardinals weighs proposal for regional tribunals to hear abuse cases
February 27, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals, meeting this week in Rome, is discussing a proposal to establish Church tribunals around the world to handle sex-abuse cases. These cases are currently heard by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), which has been swamped, with a backlog of 1,800 cases. Regional tribunals—operating under the aegis of the CDF—could also allow for variations in the laws of different nations.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
