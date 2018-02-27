Catholic World News
Iranian Christian refugees denied asylum by US
February 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCIRF
CWN Editor's Note: Nearly 100 refugees “face the imminent danger of return to Iran, where the already dire situation for religious minorities is steadily deteriorating,” warned the chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
