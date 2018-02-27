Catholic World News

Iranian Christian refugees denied asylum by US

February 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly 100 refugees “face the imminent danger of return to Iran, where the already dire situation for religious minorities is steadily deteriorating,” warned the chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

