Catholic groups plan nonviolent civil disobedience in US Senate office building on behalf of Dreamers

February 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on PICO National Network

CWN Editor's Note: The groups sponsoring the February 27 “day of action for Dreamers” include the Conference of Major Superiors of Men, Faith in Public Life, the Franciscan Action Network, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, the Maryknoll Office of Global Concerns, Pax Christi International, and the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas.

