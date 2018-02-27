Catholic World News
Catholic groups plan nonviolent civil disobedience in US Senate office building on behalf of Dreamers
February 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on PICO National Network
CWN Editor's Note: The groups sponsoring the February 27 “day of action for Dreamers” include the Conference of Major Superiors of Men, Faith in Public Life, the Franciscan Action Network, the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, the Maryknoll Office of Global Concerns, Pax Christi International, and the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
