Catholic World News

12 Jesuit colleges: peaceful gun control protests won’t impact admission

February 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit colleges—joined by other Catholic colleges—issued statements assuring applicants that college admissions decisions won’t be affected if they are suspended for cutting class to attend protests in favor of gun control.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.