12 Jesuit colleges: peaceful gun control protests won’t impact admission
February 27, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit colleges—joined by other Catholic colleges—issued statements assuring applicants that college admissions decisions won’t be affected if they are suspended for cutting class to attend protests in favor of gun control.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
