DR Congo: Catholic lay group decries repression of peaceful protestors

February 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Lay Coordination Committee lamented violence against those who protest “peacefully with rosaries, Bibles, crosses, and olive branches in their hands.”

