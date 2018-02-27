Catholic World News
Be merciful towards others to receive mercy from the Lord, Pope preaches at weekday Mass
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis preached on Luke 6:36-68, the Gospel reading at Mass on February 26.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
