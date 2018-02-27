Catholic World News
Supreme Court refuses to hear Trump challenge on DACA
February 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on The Hill
CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court has temporarily let stand a lower court injunction barring the Trump administration from ending President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
