Catholic World News

Supreme Court refuses to hear Trump challenge on DACA

February 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Hill

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court has temporarily let stand a lower court injunction barring the Trump administration from ending President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Chronicles of Narnia, CD Set (C. S. Lewis)