Resignations and appointments (2/26)

February 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of a Philippine bishop for reasons of age and appointed his successor. The Pontiff also appointed a new apostolic nuncio in South Korea and Mongolia. Finally, he appointed the Canadian priest who serves as the Holy See’s chief of protocol as apostolic nuncio to Georgia.

