Catholic World News

Former papal secretary named nuncio to South Korea, Mongolia

February 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Alfred Xuereb, a Maltese priest, served as second private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI and briefly as private secretary to Pope Francis before being named secretary of the Secretariat for the Economy in 2014.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.