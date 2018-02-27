Catholic World News
Papal telegram of condolences for victims of Peruvian road accident
February 27, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: A bus careened off the Pan-American Highway, killing over 40.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!