Church of the Holy Sepulcher closed in protest over Jerusalem tax policy

February 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem has been closed indefinitely, as Christian leaders protest the city’s plan to impose taxes on church-owned property. The Catholic, Greek Orthodox, and Armenian prelates who share custody of the basilica said that they were taking action to call attention to the “systematic campaign against the churches and the Christian community in the Holy Land.” They said that the tax plan violates the “status quo”—the agreement that has governed church-state relations in the Holy Land for centuries.

