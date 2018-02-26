Catholic World News
Asia Bibi’s family meets with Pontiff
February 26, 2018
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The family of Asia Bibi—the Pakistani Christian woman who has been jailed since 2009 on spurious blasphemy charges—met with Pope Francis, who assured them that her case was in his prayers.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
