Asia Bibi’s family meets with Pontiff

February 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The family of Asia Bibi—the Pakistani Christian woman who has been jailed since 2009 on spurious blasphemy charges—met with Pope Francis, who assured them that her case was in his prayers.

