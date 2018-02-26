Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals meeting this week

February 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals is meeting in Rome this week, from February 24 through 26, with Pope Francis participating in most of the sessions as usual. The meeting—the 23rd gathering of the papal advisers—will continue discussions of reforms of the Roman Curia.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.