Catholic World News

Rare snowstorm closes down offices Rome

February 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An unusual storm brought several inches of snow to Rome on February 26, prompting cancellations and office closing throughout the city. American and British seminarians staged a friendly snowball fight in St. Peter’s Square.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Original Image of Divine Mercy - Framed 8 x 12 Print