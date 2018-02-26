Catholic World News

Rare snowstorm closes down offices Rome

February 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An unusual storm brought several inches of snow to Rome on February 26, prompting cancellations and office closing throughout the city. American and British seminarians staged a friendly snowball fight in St. Peter’s Square.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.