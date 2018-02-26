Catholic World News
Thriving new women’s religious community in Burundi serves orphans, single mothers
February 26, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Good Shepherd Institute, founded in 2001, has 23 sisters and 38 novices and postulants. The African nation of 11.5 million is 62% Catholic, 24% Protestant, and 3% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
