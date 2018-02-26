Catholic World News

Prelates decry persecution of Christians as Colosseum bathed in red light

February 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The blood of the new martyrs is a condemnation of the superficiality with which we live the faith, too often reduced to appearance, to ceremonies that are not binding, containing pious but irrelevant words,” said the general secretary of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Bishop Nunzio Galantino.

