US bishops’ conference: call members of Congress on February 26 to advocate for Dreamers

February 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The USCCB president and vice president “are asking individuals to contact their members of Congress to urge them to protect Dreamers from deportation, to provide them a path to citizenship, and to avoid any damage to existing protections for families and unaccompanied minors in the process.”

