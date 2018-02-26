Catholic World News
EU bishops’ commission holds meeting on the role of common free time
February 26, 2018
» Continue to this story on COMECE
CWN Editor's Note: Participants discussed the importance of common societal leisure time, including Sunday rest, for the sake of “social, religious, and civic engagement.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!