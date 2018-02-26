Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission holds meeting on the role of common free time

February 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: Participants discussed the importance of common societal leisure time, including Sunday rest, for the sake of “social, religious, and civic engagement.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
