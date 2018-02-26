Catholic World News
Houthi militia kidnaps 200 officers, soldiers loyal to slain Yemeni ex-president Saleh
February 26, 2018
» Continue to this story on Al Arabiya
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (February 24 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!