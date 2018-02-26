Catholic World News

February 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Toronto lamented the government’s new requirement that employers taking part in a summer jobs program express support for abortion.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!