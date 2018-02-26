Catholic World News
Cardinal Collins decries ‘heavy-handed, dictatorial approach’ of Canadian government
February 26, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Toronto lamented the government’s new requirement that employers taking part in a summer jobs program express support for abortion.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!