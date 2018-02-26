Catholic World News

Cardinal Collins decries ‘heavy-handed, dictatorial approach’ of Canadian government

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Toronto lamented the government’s new requirement that employers taking part in a summer jobs program express support for abortion.

