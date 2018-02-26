Catholic World News
Pope prays for and with victims of religious persecution
February 26, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the husband and daughter of Asia Bibi, who is imprisoned in Pakistan on blasphemy charges, and Rebecca Bitrus, who was held captive by Boko Haram for two years.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
