Pope prays for and with victims of religious persecution

February 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the husband and daughter of Asia Bibi, who is imprisoned in Pakistan on blasphemy charges, and Rebecca Bitrus, who was held captive by Boko Haram for two years.

