Catholic World News

February 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for a video of the Pope’s February 25 Sunday Angelus address, in which he reflected on Mark 9:2-10.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!