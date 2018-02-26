Catholic World News

Papal preacher’s 1st Lenten sermon: ‘Do not be conformed to this world’

February 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Raniero Cantalamessa has served as Preacher to the Papal Household since 1980. His February 23 sermon had three parts: “Christians and the world,” “the crisis of the ideal of fuga mundi” [flight from the world], and “the form of this world is passing away.”

