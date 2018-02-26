Catholic World News

February 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Balkan nation of 3.9 million is 51% Muslim, 31% Orthodox, and 15% Catholic. Cardinal Vinko Puljic said recently that Catholics suffer significant discrimination.

