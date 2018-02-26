Catholic World News

‘Make the ineffable Beauty of God’s love perceptible,’ Pope tells group dedicated to artistic preservation

February 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “In a world in which technology is often interpreted as the main resource for interpreting existence, you are called, through your talents and drawing from the sources of Christian spirituality, to propose an alternative understanding of the quality of life,” the Pope told members of the Diaconie de la Beauté Movement.

