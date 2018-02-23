Catholic World News

Catholic bishops urge parishes not to cooperate with Texas Right to Life

February 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Texas have requested that parishes cease cooperating with Texas Right to Life, citing what the bishops see as the group’s unacceptable political approach. The bishops point to the group’s “rejection of incremental pro-life reforms,” and its criticism of statements from the state’s bishops.

