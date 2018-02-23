Catholic World News
Catholic bishops urge parishes not to cooperate with Texas Right to Life
February 23, 2018
Dallas News
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Texas have requested that parishes cease cooperating with Texas Right to Life, citing what the bishops see as the group’s unacceptable political approach. The bishops point to the group’s “rejection of incremental pro-life reforms,” and its criticism of statements from the state’s bishops.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
