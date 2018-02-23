Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah sees decline in faith in the Eucharist

February 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah warns of an “insidious diabolical attack” aimed at faith in the Eucharist. The prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship calls for “a rediscovery and promotion of the beauty and pastoral value” of receiving Communion kneeling, on the tongue. He makes these observations in the preface to a new book by an Italian author on the new practice of receiving Communion in the hand.

