Catholic World News

German bishops approve Communion for non-Catholic spouses

February 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Germany will allow the Protestant spouses of Catholics to receive Communion in some cases, Cardinal Reinhard Marx has announced. The new policy will allow Communion for couples who, after consulting with their priests, determine that they have a “grave spiritual need” to share the Eucharist.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.