Turkish government blocks election of new Armenian patriarch

February 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Armenian Apostolic Church is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon in 451.

