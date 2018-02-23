Catholic World News
Lesbian couple files suit after Catholic Charities declines to place refugee foster children with them
February 23, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Texas plaintiffs allege that the defendants “have discriminated and continue to discriminate impermissibly against individuals, including Plaintiffs, based on religion, their sexual orientation, their sex, and the same-sex character of their marriage, by funding the administration of services that they are on notice are being administered in a manner that disfavors same-sex relationships.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
