South Korean Catholics collect 1 million signatures in effort to keep abortion illegal
February 23, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “A fetus is a reflection of God, a citizen of our society, and a human life that should be respected,” said Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung of Seoul.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
