South Korean Catholics collect 1 million signatures in effort to keep abortion illegal

February 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “A fetus is a reflection of God, a citizen of our society, and a human life that should be respected,” said Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung of Seoul.

